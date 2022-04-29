World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $6.88 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $191.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.55. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $265.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

