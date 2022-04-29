WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,210 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,210 ($15.42) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WPP. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.32) to GBX 1,185 ($15.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $778.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $62.50 on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.