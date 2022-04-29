WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($16.31) to GBX 1,330 ($16.95) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.32) to GBX 1,185 ($15.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($14.72) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $778.00.

WPP stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. WPP has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in WPP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of WPP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

