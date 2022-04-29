Xencor (XNCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XNCR opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. Xencor has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.81.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

