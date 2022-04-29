Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.53. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.