Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 123.8% in April

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the March 31st total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 643.9 days.

YAMHF opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Yamaha Motor (Get Rating)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.