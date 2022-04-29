Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

