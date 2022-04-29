Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR stock opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$257.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.