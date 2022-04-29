Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
YGR stock opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$257.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.