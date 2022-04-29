Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.98.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.00 on Friday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

