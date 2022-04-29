Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $6,982,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

