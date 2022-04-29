Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $220.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.63 million to $220.75 million. Endava reported sales of $154.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $866.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.85 million to $869.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

DAVA opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.46. Endava has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Endava by 5.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Endava by 368.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Endava by 497.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endava by 42.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 26.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

