Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Brokerages expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will report $628.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.99 million. FirstCash reported sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.