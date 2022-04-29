Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE FUBO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.61. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $10,140,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $10,615,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

