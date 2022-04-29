Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,307. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $927.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

