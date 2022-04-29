Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.84 Million

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to report sales of $654.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21,023.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.62 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

