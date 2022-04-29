Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.26). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

