Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.35 Million

Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will announce $86.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.40 million and the lowest is $81.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $378.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $383.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.85 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

