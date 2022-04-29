Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $725,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

