Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. Catalent reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

