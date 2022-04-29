Zacks: Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. 878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,200. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.