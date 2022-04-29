Zacks: Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) to report $101.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.40 million and the highest is $102.56 million. EverQuote posted sales of $103.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $427.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $431.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $510.90 million, with estimates ranging from $496.40 million to $532.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

EverQuote stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

