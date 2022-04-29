Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980.85 million, a P/E ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

