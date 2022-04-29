Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

EGHT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,045. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after acquiring an additional 216,411 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

