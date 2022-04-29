Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASC opened at $6.25 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.64.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.