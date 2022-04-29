Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $228.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $245.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $983.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.74 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

