Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report $106.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.33 million to $107.96 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $462.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
LOCO stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.
In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.