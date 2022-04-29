Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.75 Million

Brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $288.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $232.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.