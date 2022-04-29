Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.06 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,102.4% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 169.6% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

