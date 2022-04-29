Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.73). Merus posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $932.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.