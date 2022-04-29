Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce $119.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.90 million. Marcus reported sales of $50.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $676.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.32 million to $681.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $809.47 million, with estimates ranging from $787.40 million to $831.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $508.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marcus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.