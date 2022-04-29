Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AADI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AADI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

