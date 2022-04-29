Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce $66.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.43 million and the highest is $67.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $299.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.37 million, with estimates ranging from $373.32 million to $398.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ARIS opened at $18.02 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

