Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will report $168.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $161.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $698.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.55 million to $722.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $741.32 million, with estimates ranging from $712.96 million to $788.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

