Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 million and the highest is $3.38 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,321,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

