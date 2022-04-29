Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $290.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.12 million to $295.68 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
