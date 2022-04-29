Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $290.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.12 million to $295.68 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.