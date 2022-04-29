Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

