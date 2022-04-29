Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) to Sell

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Digital (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Digital (VYGVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.