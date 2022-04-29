Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to “Strong-Buy”

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5,167.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NVR have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue given first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing from the prior year’s levels. The higher average price of settlements in the quarter and lower lumber prices led to the upside. The company is benefiting from a solid housing market backdrop. Also, a disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks add to the positives. Gross margin improved a whopping 880 basis points, buoyed by higher ASP and lower lumber prices. However, industry-wide supply chain issues and inflationary pressure are pressing concerns. Also, lack of homes and municipal delays are likely to put pressure on upcoming results.”

Get NVR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVR. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $33.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,458.89. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR has a 52-week low of $4,224.65 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,640.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,101.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVR (NVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.