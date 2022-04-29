Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to “Hold”

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REYN. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,548,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

