Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to post $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.40 million. Zai Lab reported sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $337.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.10 million to $552.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.96 million, with estimates ranging from $348.50 million to $627.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

ZLAB stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.