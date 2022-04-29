Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.23.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.