Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

