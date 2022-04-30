-$0.03 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,945. The company has a market cap of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

