$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

DH stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

