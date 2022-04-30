$0.07 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Clipper Realty also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 59,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,081. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.08%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

