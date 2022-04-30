-$0.08 EPS Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Shares of U traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,661. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.