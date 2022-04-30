-$0.09 EPS Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LICY. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

LICY stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Li-Cycle by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 120.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

