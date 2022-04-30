$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Primoris Services reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primoris Services.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.
In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
