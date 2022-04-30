$0.11 EPS Expected for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azenta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Azenta reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Azenta stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.69. Azenta has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

