$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWKS stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

